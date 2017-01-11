Area Walmarts closed over rooftop snow concerns

Walmart (Photo: KTVB)

CALDWELL -- Multiple local Walmart locations are closed Wednesday morning over concerns about the amount of snow on the roofs of the stores.

The Walmart stores on Cleveland Boulevard in Caldwell, State Street in Garden City, East Fairview Road in Meridian, and East Idaho Avenue in Ontario are all closed.

The Caldwell store called the closing a "precautionary measure" until the snow can be safely removed. Heavy snow has caused leaks and even roof collapses at buildings and carports around the Valley.

"As a precautionary measure for the safety of our customers and associates, we've made the decision to temporarily close the store to avoid any potential hazards from the recent weather," Walmart officials wrote. "Again, this is just a precautionary measure and once the snow removal team is on site and has assisted us with the removal of snow from the roof and has determined we can reopen, we will do so. We apologize for the inconvenience, and as soon as we have an update we will make a statement to let everyone know. Thank you."

Check back with KTVB for updates.

