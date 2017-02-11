Anti-abortion activists, counter-protesters rally around Puget Sound, US

SEATTLE - Anti-abortion activists emboldened by the new administration of President Donald Trump are staging rallies around the country calling for the federal government to cut off payments to Planned Parenthood. But in some cities the demonstrations are being dwarfed by counter-protests.

In Kent, a couple hundred Planned Parenthood supporters severely outnumbered opponents.

“We’re here today to say that we stand with Planned Parenthood,” said supporter Michelle Farber. “The services they provide are vital. Right now women’s rights to an abortion and reproductive health care are facing their greatest threat yet.”

A crowd of about a dozen or so Planned Parenthood opponents, like Nancy Johnson, came to protest through prayer.

“I don’t believe that my tax dollars should be used to fund something that I think is morally unacceptable,” she said.

Federal dollars don't pay for abortions, but the organization is reimbursed by Medicaid for other services, including birth control and cancer screening.

Thousands of Planned Parenthood supporters turned out Saturday morning for a rally in St. Paul, Minnesota. In Detroit, about 300 people turned up outside a Planned Parenthood office, most of them supporting the organization.

Trump last month banned U.S. funding to international groups that perform abortions or even provide information about abortions. His newly confirmed health secretary, Tom Price, has supported cutting off federal money to Planned Parenthood.

