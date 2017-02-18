Remembering Packy: Oregon Zoo honors beloved elephant

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Zoo honored beloved elephant Packy during a ceremony Saturday morning.

Packy was euthanized after a long battle with a drug-resistant form of tuberculosis, zoo officials announced on Feb. 9. Packy was 54 years old, the oldest male Asian elephant in North America at the time of his death.

Staff at the Oregon Zoo said Saturday morning they’d set up a tent to hold 500 but didn’t know how many would attend the 10 a.m. ceremony.

Almost all the seats were filled.

“It's sad to lose such an icon,” said zoo director Don Moore. “The emotional depth of this for the community and for individuals was surprising.”

Watch: Oregon Zoo honors Packy

KGW’s own staff participated in the celebration. Chief Meteorologist Matt Zaffino sang in the choir and anchor Tracy Barry spoke about her years covering Packy.

“I didn’t meet Packy until he was already a strapping 20-year-old, and like the rest of you, I fell hard,” she said. “Maybe it's their awe inspiring size, their soulful eyes or their obvious intelligence.”

After the ceremony, she talked more about why his story had touched her.

“There's something about elephants,” said Barry. “They have the same life span. They age at the same rate we do. They share so many emotions.”

Packy touched the lives of millions who visited him at the Oregon Zoo. What’s your favorite of memory of Packy? Here’s what Barry had to say about Packy the day he died:

Packy's birth at the zoo on April 14, 1962 was featured in Life magazine and quickly gained worldwide attention. KGW was there when Packy was born:

The man who helped deliver Packy looked back on that experience:

And Voodoo Doughnut created a sweat treat to honor the beloved elephant:

More of your memories of Packy:

KGW