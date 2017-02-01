Pet python gets stuck in Portland woman's earlobe

Ashley Glawe's python stuck in here earlobe (Photo: Ashley Glawe)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- A Portland woman and her pet snake are ok after a frightening ordeal.

“It’s unbelievable to me,” said Ashley Glawe.

Glawe was trying to take selfies with her ball python, Bart, when he did something he has never done before. He slithered into the small hole in Glawe’s earlobe.

“I kind of went into shock,” she said. “I started shaking.”

Glawe called for help. Firefighters rushed over to the house, but they could not help her. Glawe went to the emergency room. Staff numbed her ear and got to work.

“I guess they used some string and ran it between my ear and the snake and stretched my ear out more and pulled him back through.”

Glawe’s story has gone viral.

“People have contacted me from other countries,” she said. “People telling me it’s gone across the UK.”

Glawe will never forget the adventure with Bart that landed her international attention.

“Now looking back I can laugh at it,” she said.

KGW