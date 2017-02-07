Free pet adoption at Willamette Humane Society this weekend

Pancakes, a poodle mix, is held by Susan Carey, the development director with the Willamette Humane Society, before the "Full Hearts, Empty Kennels" event this weekend. Adoption fees will be waived this Saturday and Sunday (Photo: ANNA REED / Statesman Journal)

There were plenty of worthy causes at Holding Court on Tuesday, but none deserving of more horn blowing and flag waving than the announcement by the Willamette Humane Society that all pet adoptions at the shelter will be free this weekend.

That's not a typo. The WHS is hosting its first-ever Full Hearts, Empty Kennels no-fee adoption event Saturday and Sunday.

The shelter, said its Development Director Susan Carey who'd brought along a 2-year-old poodle mix named Pancakes, is combining donations of more than $9,000 from the community to underwrite the costs of the adoptions they hope will number in the hundreds.

The generous donors include the Barbara Earle Trust, Katherine Hager, Paul and Carol Manka, Carole Carey, Pamela Wood and Bonaventure Gibson Creek in memory of Donna Trivet.

The free adoptions will apply to both dogs and cats of any age, and save prospective pet parents much moola. Cats and kittens typically cost an average of $25 to $100 each, Carey said, while dog fees can run from $100 to $350 or more. This weekend, they won't cost new furever home parents one cent.

Folks looking to adopt will still be required to complete the standard adoption application and screening process, so expect a wait. The shelter staff is bracing for a crowd and far more adoptions than they would normally see on a weekend. Carey said the shelter's goal is to find new homes for 50 dogs and cats per day or 100 for the weekend.

"But we could get 200 for all we know," Carey said. "Donations, as always, will be welcomed and this weekend, they'll be matched as well."

To help keep friends and families entertained while they wait to adopt a new family member, the shelter is hosting two events: "Disaster Preparedness for Your Pets" with Terri Ellen of Nature's Pet Market, who will host the class each day from 3 to 3:30 p.m., and Terri Sides, RN, who will give a workshop both days from 2 to 2:30 p.m. on "Forever Home: Supporting Your Newly Adopted Pet."

The shelter will be open from noon to 6 p.m. during the event weekend. The shelter is at 4246 Turner Road SE. To see adoptable pets, visit the WHS website at whs4pets.org.

