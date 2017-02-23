Deer shot with arrow; reward offered for suspect

(Photo: Oregon Humane Society, KGW)

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Humane Society and Oregon Hunters Association are offering a $1,500 reward for information leading to the person responsible for shooting a blacktail doe in the neck.

The deer was shot out of season in the area of Cherry Grove, in western Washington County.

The deer is believed to be pregnant, according to the Oregon State Police. Local residents say the deer is part of a herd that lives in the area.

The injured doe was spotted on Feb. 11.

Anyone with information about the person or persons who shot the deer should call the Turn in Poachers (TIP) hotline: 1-800-452-7888, or email TIP@state.or.us.

KGW