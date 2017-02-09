Beloved Oregon Zoo elephant Packy dies after TB battle

Bull Asian elephant Packy in April 2015. © Oregon Zoo / photo by Michael Durham. (Photo: Oregon Zoo)

PORTLAND, Ore. — Beloved Oregon Zoo elephant Packy was euthanized after a long battle with a drug-resistant from of tuberculosis, zoo officials announced Thursday.

At nearly 54 years old, Packy was the oldest male of his species in North America.

“We’d run out of options for treating him,” said the zoo's lead veterinarian Dr. Tim Storms. “The remaining treatments involved side effects that would have been very hard on Packy with no guarantee of success, plus a risk of creating further resistance. None of us felt it would be right to do that. But without treatment, his TB would have continued to get worse."

“This is a tremendous loss for the entire community,” added zoo director Don Moore. “Packy was one of the most famous animals in the world, but to the people who live here, the people who grew up with him, he was family.”

A memorial event for Packy will be announced as soon as plans are finalized. Until then, people can offer condolences or share favorite memories of him on the zoo’s Facebook page.

