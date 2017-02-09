ST. LOUIS – The FBI is now investigating after an American Airlines flight headed to Phoenix, Arizona, was diverted to St. Louis for a ‘security check’ Thursday morning.
According to Jeff Lea, a spokesperson for Lambert-St. Louis Airport, American Airlines flight 534 took off from Columbus, Ohio, and made an unscheduled landing in St. Louis after a 'security issue.' Lea says the passengers are off the plane and have been transported to a secure location.
Crews can be seen moving all of the baggage onboard onto the tarmac and police K9s are on scene.
Lambert-St. Louis Airport tweeted they are assisting in a security check and that the airport is fully operational.
We are assisting in a security check of an American Airlines aircraft. Airport is fully operational.— Lambert-STL Airport (@flystl) February 9, 2017
Police and fire officials are on the scene.
No other information is available at this time.
