Plane diverted to STL for security check, FBI investigating

Jimmy Bernhard , KREM 8:19 AM. PST February 09, 2017

ST. LOUIS – The FBI is now investigating after an American Airlines flight headed to Phoenix, Arizona, was diverted to St. Louis for a ‘security check’ Thursday morning.

According to Jeff Lea, a spokesperson for Lambert-St. Louis Airport, American Airlines flight 534 took off from Columbus, Ohio, and made an unscheduled landing in St. Louis after a 'security issue.' Lea says the passengers are off the plane and have been transported to a secure location. 

Crews can be seen moving all of the baggage onboard onto the tarmac and police K9s are on scene.  

Lambert-St. Louis Airport tweeted they are assisting in a security check and that the airport is fully operational. 

Police and fire officials are on the scene.

No other information is available at this time.

