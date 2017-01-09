WASHTUCNA, Wash. – A 20-year-old Washington State University student was killed in a crash Sunday night on State Route 26 just west of Washtucna.
Officials say Rachel Pomeroy, 20, was driving eastbound when her car collided with a westbound car around 4:30 p.m. Pomeroy was later pronounced dead. Authorities have confirmed she was a student at Washington State University. The other driver, Donald Graham, 60, was not injured.
Authorities said the two cars hit head on. State Route 26 was closed for 3 hours and reopened around 9:00 p.m.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation. No charges are expected to be filed in the crash.
KREM
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs