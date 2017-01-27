RITZVILLE, Wash. –A Chicago man who killed his girlfriend in front of their young son while high on drugs will spend 30 years in prison.

Manuel Argomaniz-Camargo, 34, of Chicago, took a plea deal with prosecutors from the Attorney General’s Office, handling the request at the request of the Adams County Prosecutor’s office on Thursday, January 26th. Camargo pleaded guilty to first-degree murder, with a deadly weapon enhancement and possession of methamphetamine.

Camargo admitted to stabbing his girlfriend, Ana Veronica Montelongo Garcia, 24, of Chicago along Interstate 90 near Ritzville.

Camargo was transferred from jail to a state prison on Thursday.

THE DESCRIPTION OF THE INCIDENT BELOW IS GRAPHIC AND MAY BE DISTURBING TO SOME:

Camargo admitted to stabbing Garcia in the chest and neck with a screwdriver and also beat her with a hammer according to court records.

When authorities contacted Camargo, he was holding a 3-year-old child while walking along the interstate, according to court records. A deputy and trooper told him to raise his hands, when he put the child down, the child ran to the trooper, court documents stated. Officials then put Camargo in a patrol car.

On scene, authorities said they found an SUV with the rear hatch open with several items that had fallen out on to the pavement. Court documents said next to the left rear tire was a body covered by a blanket. The body was later identified as Garcia. Detectives said she was not wearing a shirt and a screwdriver was sticking out of her chest. According to court documents, officials found several stab wounds below her left armpit, her right eye was swollen shut and there was an indentation near the bridge of her nose and to her left eye. Officials believed she had been hit with a heavy, blunt object, according to court documents.

Court documents said the gas cap to the SUV was next to Garcia’s head and the gas door was open. Officials determined a rag had been inserted into the fill spout and had been lit on fire.

When Investigators went to speak with Camargo, they noticed both of his hands were covered with dried blood as was the back seat of the squad car, according to court records. Camargo told officials he and Garcia were not married but he is the father of the boy that was found on scene and Garcia was the mother. He said he was living in Chicago with Garcia since she was three months pregnant with their son.

Camargo said he, his son and Garcia left Chicago late Saturday, February 27, 2016 and were in Wisconsin by 5:00 a.m. the following Sunday morning, according to court records. He said there was a pound of “crystal” in the car which he got from a friend and intended to sell in Washington for money for a home, court records said. Authorities believe this could indicate connections to high level drug trafficking.

Camargo told detectives his car broke down in Montana and Garcia’s mother came to assist them. Afterwards, they followed the mother. He told investigators about different things that happened in the car. He said Garcia was a “witch” and was controlling various functions in the car with her hands, feet and a chip that was in her mouth.

Court documents said while they were following Garcia’s mother, two cars came up behind him and were following him and Garcia’s mother would not let him pass. He believed they were just circling the area and was not going Moses Lake, according to court documents. He told Garcia he was going to ram her mother’s car but instead passed her and proceeded to drive in a circle to try to lose her and the other two cars.

Camargo told detectives several times about an accident happening and said he was drowned in anger. He said he stopped the car and opened the passenger side door and pushed Garcia out, court documents stated. He told her to calm down and call her mom but she got back in the car, according to court documents. Camargo described grabbing her by the hair and moving her head toward the driver’s seat and yelling at her about wanting to kill them, as she was doing witch craft to the car, court documents said. He told detectives Garcia for out a pocket knife and sliced his finger. Court documents said they kept fighting and he grabbed the blade from her and started stabbing her.

Camargo said they were outside the car at the time and could not find the keys, court documents stated. He told investigators he grabbed a hammer and broke out the driver’s side window. Garcia was trying to get their son and he hit her with a hammer in the face, court documents said. While she was laying on the ground, Camargo took off his belt, placed it on her neck, and dragged her to the driver side so his son would not see her body, court documents stated. He told investigators his son saw him hitting Garcia.

Court records showed that the boy did witness his mother’s killing and told authorities, “Mommy, daddy’s not good.”

Camargo said he wrapped his son in a blanket and stated he grabbed the wrong bag so he just dropped it and kicked off his boots. Court documents said he walked down the road where he was then confronted by law enforcement. He told investigators he will never regret the things he said to Garcia because of the things she said to him.

Court documents said Camargo planned to tape her to the wheel with electrical tape and was going to place a rock on the gas pedal to have her drive off but she was too bloody for the tape to grip. He told investigators at one point he put crystal in Garcia’s mouth and told her to eat it. According to court documents, he said he was going to burn the truck and put a shirt in the gas tank and light it with a lighter. He said it would not burn so he used a screwdriver to shove the shirt into the car, court documents stated. The, he stabbed Garcia in the chest twice with the screwdriver but she was already dead at the time.

He said Garcia told him at the end that she forgave him and to take care of his son and take advantage of having his son, according to court documents.

KREM 2 News sat down with Camargo after he was booked into jail on the initial charges. During the interview, Camargo denied killing Garcia near Ritzville near milepost 201 on westbound Interstate 90.

“I don’t know, a little bit of problems,” he said when he was questioned.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Jeff Sevigney said authorities received a call around 3:00 a.m. on March 1, 2016 about an auto versus pedestrian wreck. When troopers arrived however they determined it was actually a homicide. The investigation closed Interstate 90 for hours.

Adams County Sheriff’s deputies said the couple may have relatives in the Moses Lake area. The couple’s son is now in the care of family members.

