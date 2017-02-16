NWCN
Car falls 15 ft. into washout, driver safely escapes to warn others

Staff , KREM 9:29 AM. PST February 16, 2017

ADAMS CO., Wash. --- A car on Thursday morning found himself and his car falling 15 ft. into a washed out section of Lind Warden Road.

Adams County Sheriff Department said the driver was able to get himself out of the car, before it was swept away by the rushing water. Officials said the driver climbed back up to the road, and flagged over other cars to warn them.

Road crews, as of Thursday morning, blocked the Lind Warden Highway at Roxboro Road on the west side of the wash and at Highway 21 on the east side of it.

“No through traffic will be allowed through the barricades, no exceptions,” wrote Sheriff Dale Wagner in a release. “Violators will be cited.”

Wagner said people need to be attentive to roadways as this weather “soften things up quickly.”

