Activists to gather near Portland State in memory of teen killed by police

Quanice Hayes (Photo: Portland police, KGW)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- A group of activists will gather near Portland State University on Thursday in memory of a teen boy killed by police last week.

The demonstration begins at 5:30 p.m. in the park blocks outside the Smith Memorial Union and will be followed by a march.

The Facebook page for the event has more than 450 people committed to attend and about 1,500 interested.

The Portland Student Action Network, which is comprised of a group of high school activists, organized the event. They are calling for justice for 17-year-old Quanice Hayes, who was shot and killed by Portland police officer Andrew Hearst on Thursday, Feb. 9 in Northeast Portland.

BACKGROUND: Teen boy shot, killed by police in NE Portland

In a press release, the group called for Hearst to be removed from the department, followed by "an unbiased investigation" and "fair trial." The leaders of the group also called for a peaceful protest.

Portland's Resistance founder Gregory McKelvey tweeted that he will be in attendance and speak at the demonstration.

Please come to this event tomorrow! I'll be speaking along with the great people at Portland Student Action Network. https://t.co/sBmRgHo7DN — Gregory McKelvey (@GregoryMcKelvey) February 16, 2017

Portland Police Sergeant Pete Simpson said the police department is aware of the event "and will respond as necessary if there are reports of criminal activity or traffic violations." Dylan Rivera of the Portland Bureau of Transportation said no permits were issued for the event.

