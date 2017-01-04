LAKE STEVENS, Wash. – Zack Smith saw that Lake Stevens was in for days of sub-freezing temperatures. He thought the weather conditions would be just right for an ice skating rink in his front yard.



“Monday night, I stayed up all night and layered it,” said Smith.



By Tuesday, Zack had four inches of ice in the front yard.



One neighbor said, “I think he did a good job, just put plastic down and watered it.”



Zack’s son, Gavin, who is turning 10-years-old this week, has spent every free hour practicing his hockey moves on the homemade rink.



His family has watched him grow up on the ice. His favorite team is Vancouver Canucks. In his room, his shelves are a shrine to the sport. He has autographed hockey pucks and trophies.



“I have Wayne Gretzky's autograph right here,” said Gavin as he pointed out a jersey in his closet.



An ice skating rink right outside his door has made Gavin’s friends a bit jealous. He is taking full advantage of the rare treat, and spending lots of time out in the cold. For now, he’s enjoying a homemade hockey dream come true.



The Smith family has been paying close attention to the weather. They know warmer days are in store by the weekend. They hope to have the ice stick around until Saturday.

Copyright 2016 KING