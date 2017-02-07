2nd officer says Che Taylor was armed with gun
A second police officer took the stand today to explain why he fired his weapon on Che Taylor, an African American man who died in a police shooting last year. Officer Scott Miller described the violent confrontation during an inquest into the shooting.
wsts2 7:44 PM. PST February 07, 2017
