2.8M quake hits Friday Harbor, latest in cluster

FRIDAY HARBOR – A 2.8 magnitude earthquake was recorded Wednesday afternoon near Friday Harbor.

There have been six earthquakes near the same location over the last two weeks. The largest in the cluster was a 3.0 magnitude quake.

“All 10-20 km depth, well above the plate boundary, which is 40-50km deep there,” Pacific Northwest Seismic Network Director John Vidale said on the group's Facebook page.

Two quakes on Sunday were felt across the San Juan Islands, according to Vidale.

