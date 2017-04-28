27 new ISP troopers receive their badges

Twenty-seven newly-commissioned Idaho State Police troopers received their badges in a ceremony Friday.
It happened at 10 a.m. on the 2nd floor of the Capitol rotunda.
The men and women of Advanced Training Class #45 were awarded for the four months of rigorous training they have undergone.
"This is the next generation, and I'm honored to be a part of building our new troopers who are taking over after most of us are long gone," said Capt. John Ganske, ISP training commander.
The new troopers learned arrest techniques, driving skills, report writing, communication skills and evidence collection.
