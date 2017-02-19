2.7 magnitude earthquake shakes south of Bremerton

2.7 magnitude earthquake hits Bremerton, Washington at 11:27 a.m Sunday (Photo: PNSN) (Photo: Sundell, Allison)

BREMERTON, Wash.-- An earthquake of a 2.7 magnitude shook about 11 miles south of Bremerton around 11:27 a.m. Sunday.

The earthquake was centered near the towns of Wauna and Purdy and ran at a depth of 4.59 miles, according tot he Pacific Northwest Seismic Network.

No damages or injuries were reported during this mid-morning shake, but Bremerton locals active on Facebook shared their accounts of what they felt during the quake.

“My daughter and I were sitting on my bed talking and I couldn’t figure out why the bed was moving.” Barb Litwiller said via Facebook. “She wasn’t moving. Then Caden and Ron came in and asked if we felt it. Glad it was small.”

In attempts to understand as to why it happened, a comedic approach was taken by some Bremerton residents via Facebook. This included the classic Giorgio A. Tsoukalos ancient aliens meme shared by Moises Brasil Ferriera, implying the quake happened because of aliens.

Read: Pacific Northwest Seismic Network- Earthquake Report for more information and updates.

