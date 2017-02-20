22-year-old hurt in Nampa shooting

A Nampa Police car. (Photo: KTVB)

NAMPA -- Police are investigating after a 22-year-old was injured in a shooting early Sunday morning.

The shooting happened at 2:45 a.m. in the 90 block of North Yale Street.

Officers arrived to find the victim with a gunshot wound to his abdomen. He was taken to a local hospital by ambulance.

Detectives are investigating the incident, but have not identified any suspects.

Police have not yet determined whether the man shot himself, or was injured by another person, NPD Sgt. Tim Riha said. Officers couldn't find the gun used in the shooting.

The department said the shooting appears to be an isolated incident, and the public is not in danger.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Nampa Police Department at 465-2257 or Crime Stoppers at 343-COPS.

