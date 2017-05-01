20-year-old killed in fiery crash with semi

One man was killed in a collision on Highway 20 Sunday night. (Photo: Theresa Palmgren/KTVB)

NOTUS -- One man was killed Sunday night after he swerved into oncoming traffic on Highway 20 amd hit a semi head on.

The crash happened at about 10 p.m. near Notus.

Idaho State Police says the 20-year-old man was headed west in a 2015 Kia Optima when he crossed the center line, smashing into an oncoming semi truck. The driver of the Kia was not wearing a seatbelt, and was ejected from the car.

He died at the scene, police say. His name has not yet been released.

Both the Kia and the semi caught fire in the aftermath of the crash. The semi's driver, 47-year-old David Gates of Grangeville, was "very shaken up," but walked away with only minor injuries, police say.

Loading... One man was killed in a collision on Highway 20 Sunday night. Theresa Palmgren/KTVB

One man was killed in a collision on Highway 20 Sunday night. Theresa Palmgren/KTVB

One man was killed in a collision on Highway 20 Sunday night. Theresa Palmgren/KTVB

One man was killed in a collision on Highway 20 Sunday night. Theresa Palmgren/KTVB

One man was killed in a collision on Highway 20 Sunday night. Theresa Palmgren/KTVB

One man was killed in a collision on Highway 20 Sunday night. Theresa Palmgren/KTVB

One man was killed in a collision on Highway 20 Sunday night. Theresa Palmgren/KTVB

One man was killed in a collision on Highway 20 Sunday night. Theresa Palmgren/KTVB

One man was killed in a collision on Highway 20 Sunday night. Theresa Palmgren/KTVB















of Autoplay Pause Show Thumbnails Show Captions

The collision shut down the highway for about six hours.

Trooper Brandalyn Crapo said its not clear what caused the 20-year-old to drift into the eastbound lanes.

"Just a reminder to anyone driving a vehicle, make sure that you're seatbelted, you're paying attention to the road, make sure you're always focused on the road," she said. "It's important to get to and from your location safely."

The crash remains under investigation.

KTVB