Concerns grow over rising Avista bills

SPOKANE, Wash. – KREM 2 On Your Side has been flooded with comments and messages from local residents outraged by their latest Avista utility bills.

People said their bills have doubled or even tripled!

2 On Your Side took your frustrations to Avista to find out why bills have been so high.

Avista’s answer is simple: the cold weather. A spokesperson with Avista said the company saw an increase in usage because of the extremely cold temperatures the last two months.

Avista cites this as the main source of the spike in energy costs. They also said the cold and snow caused an issue for crews who read meters. Sometimes, crews cannot physically get to a meter because of the ice and snow. In this case, they have to do an estimated read, which is based on past usage for that account.

If crews cannot get to your meter, that can also affect your billing period. Avista’s billing cycles vary between 27 to 35 days. Your billing cycle can be any day within that period, depending on when or if the meter can be read. Your bill should state whether you have been charged for an estimated usage or your actual usage.

Something else to note is a rate increase that took effect on November 1, 2016. In Washington, the electricity rate was increased by $2.28 per month, based on the average usage.

Avista maintains an increase in electricity costs during this time of year is common.

Avista has many resources online at avistautilities.com. You are also encouraged to contact Avista if you have any questions about your bill.

