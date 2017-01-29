2 injured in Valley County crash

MCCALL - Two people were injured when a car collided with a pickup in Valley County Sunday afternoon.

Idaho State Police say the crash happened at about 4 p.m. at the intersection of Farm to Market Road and Potter Lane, east of Lake Fork.

According to police, 22-year-old Collette Adams, of Donnelly was driving on Farm to Market Road when she lost control of her Subaru Forester and slid into the oncoming lane. The car crashed into a Dodge Ram, which had slowed to almost a complete stop before the collision occurred, police said.

Adams and her juvenile passenger were taken by ground ambulance St. Luke's McCall Medical Center. There is no word on their conditions Sunday evening.

Police say everyone involved in the crash was wearing a seatbelt.

