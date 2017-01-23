2 dead in officer-involved shooting in Milton

Aerial video of fatal officer-involved shooting in Milton, Wash. (KING)

MILTON, Wash. - Two people have died following an officer-involved shooting in Milton, Wash. Monday afternoon.

Officials say an officer responded to a domestic violence call at a residence in the 6900 block of 5th Street in Milton.

While details have not been released, officials with the Lakewood Police Department said a man and a woman died.

The officer involved in the shooting was not hurt.

More to follow.

Copyright 2016 KING