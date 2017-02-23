100 gallons of sewage spilled on N. Albina; avoid Willamette River

The Willamette River. (Photo: Tim Gordon, KGW)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- More than 100 gallons of sewage spilled from a truck on North Albina Avenue and River Street Wednesday afternoon. On Thursday, city officials warned people to avoid both the area of the spill and the Willamette River.

The sewage spilled from a vactor truck, which is a type of truck that carries liquids such as sewage and fecal matter to disposal sites.

The spill happened after city crews were called to a business due to a clogged sewer pipe. The spill happened when crews were vacuuming up the sewage. BES spokeswoman Diane Dulken said she was not sure how the spill happened.

Dulken said the delay in informing the public of the spill was due to the need to clarify details about contamination in the river.

No roads are closed due to the spill but the public was warned to avoid the property at North River Street where signs are posted.

The biggest health issue is the sewage release into the Willamette River. People should avoid contact with the river until Friday night, or 48 hours after the spill happened.

Dulken said she does not know why the sewer pipe clogged in the first place, but fats, grease and "flushable" wipes are often culprits of similar incidents. The city gets about 600 calls a year from homes and businesses reporting sewer clogs.

"It’s very common for people to put down 'flushable' wipes that are not flushable," she said. "Fats and grease should not go down the drain. Anything that can clog your home pipe can also clog sewer pipes."

KGW