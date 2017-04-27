(Photo: Adam Worthington/KTVB)

One person is in custody after a report of gunshots morphed into an hours-long investigation that closed roads and sent a SWAT team pouring into a Boise neighborhood.

The incident began after someone reported a gun being fired at a house on McKinney Street near Ustick Road at 9:30 a.m. Boise Police said the first officer on the scene heard the gunshots and arrived at the home to find a man with an AK-47 on the front porch.

Officers ordered the man to drop his gun. He eventually complied, according to police, and was taken into custody. The man was transported to a local hospital for evaluation. His name has not been released.

Police say investigators received "unclear information" that more suspects or victims may be inside the home. A SWAT team and armored police vehicle were called in, and Boise Police used a robot and K9 team to search the area.

No one was inside the home, police say, and no one was hurt.

Three Boise schools - Morley Nelson Elementary, Fairmont Junior High and Mountain View Elementary - were put into lockdown for about 12 minutes Thursday morning, according to Boise School District spokesman Dan Hollar. He says the schools are safe and secure, and classes are going on as scheduled.

Ustick was blocked as officers investigated, but all roads were reopened by about 1:40 p.m.

It's unclear whether the man with the AK-47 lives at that house, or whether he will face criminal charges. Check back with KTVB.COM for updates.

The residence is secure and Officers are clearing scene on McKinney momentarily. Ustick is back open in both directions. — Boise PD (@BoisePD) April 27, 2017

