Local family separated by immigration policy change

A tech worker in Western Washington is worried the President's immigration policy changes will keep his family apart.

Houman Jalilian and his wife Leila are Australian citizens who were born in Iran. They moved to Seattle in 2015 so he could take a job as a software development manager at a tech company.

Leila's been in Australia for the last several weeks taking care of her mom. Now it's unclear when she'll be able to return to Seattle.

"We recently bought a house, so I've got a mortgage, I've got a car, I have a life here," Jalilian said. "So it's a bit shocking to us to learn that this is going to happen."

Houman says he's planning to consult immigration groups this week to learn more about how the policy changes impact him and his family.

