LIVE at Noon: McCall Winter Carnival Mardi Gras Parade

The Mardi Gras Parade in downtown McCall begins at noon and will stream live on KTVB.COM and air on tape-delay on KTVB Channel 7 from 4-5 p.m.
EVENT GUIDE: McCall Winter Carnival
MORE: Sky7 makes live debut in beautiful McCall
Copyright 2016 KTVB
KTVB Breaking News
The Mardi Gras Parade in downtown McCall begins at noon and will stream live on KTVB.COM and air on tape-delay on KTVB Channel 7 from 4-5 p.m.
EVENT GUIDE: McCall Winter Carnival
MORE: Sky7 makes live debut in beautiful McCall
Copyright 2016 KTVB
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs