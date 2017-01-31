Lind-Ritzville MS student, Julia Klein, wins Credit 2 Kids

Julia Klein is the most recent winner of KREM 2 and STCU's Credit 2 Kids. (Photo: KREM)

LIND, Wash. – Julia Klein is the most recent winner of KREM 2 and STCU’s Credit 2 Kids!

Klein is a student involved at the highest levels in all activities available at Lind-Ritzville Middle School. She is also extremely involved in her community and maintains a straight-A average.

Klein is the President of her school’s FFA, President of ASB and President of the National Junior Honor Society. She recently helped start the Random Act of Kindness Club at Lind-Ritzville Middle School and was nominated to be President by her peers in the club’s initial year.

Now that's a face! Showing Bulldog Pride at Lind-Ritzville MS delivering a #Credit2Kids prize w/ @stcu pic.twitter.com/scOBsCGaPa — Laura Papetti (@KREM2Laura) January 31, 2017

Outside of school, Klein is involved in dance, the horse drill team, her church and her youth group.

“Julia brightens the day of anyone who comes in contact with her,” said Principal Cindy Deska. “She is an amazing young lady and very deserving of this award.”

Congrats, Julia!

KREM