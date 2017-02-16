Landslide closes northbound I-5 in Woodland (Photo: Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office)

WOODLAND, Wash. -- A landslide has closed northbound Interstate 5 in Woodland.

The landslide was first reported at around 4 p.m. One car was hit by the slide but no one was injured.

Authorities are working on diverting traffic and moving the debris. There's no estimate on when the road will be reopened.

A 5-foot pothole has also been reported on southbound I-5 at milepost 26, near Woodland. It's not clear if traffic was impacted by the pothole.

Rain has pounded the Willamette Valley and southwest Washington the last couple of days.

Record rainfall today: Eugene 1.69 and PDX 1.54 inches through 4 pm. PDX now at 8.76 inches for Feb. — NWS Portland (@NWSPortland) February 17, 2017

