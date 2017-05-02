Close Kootenai County Sheriff's Office needs help identifying two people Staff , KREM 11:25 AM. PDT May 02, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho --- The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying two people of interest. If you know the people in these pictures, please contact Amie Burcham at 208-446-2237. KREM CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment More Stories Widespread power outages impact thousands Jan. 6, 2017, 1:31 p.m. Flu epidemic: state could soon step in to help Jan. 6, 2017, 6:37 a.m. What the Seahawks are saying about Golden Tate Jan. 6, 2017, 9:22 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs