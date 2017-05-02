NWCN
Kootenai County Sheriff's Office needs help identifying two people

Staff , KREM 11:25 AM. PDT May 02, 2017

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho --- The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying two people of interest.


If you know the people in these pictures, please contact Amie Burcham at 208-446-2237.

