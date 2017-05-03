Kleiner Park: Helping Hand Walk 2017

The Helping Hand Walk this Saturday is a "pawsitively" awesome event. This dogs and their owners helping other dogs and other owners. The free event is a fundraiser for four organizations; Meridian Canine Rescue, Helping Idaho Dogs, Helping Hand Fund, and Pet Peach of Mind. Those who participated are encouraged to raise as much as they can in donations with prizes for those who raise the most. Everyone who raises at least $30 will receive a t-shirt from the event and a gift bag. Check-in and last minute registration starts at 8:30 am and the walk at 10 am.

