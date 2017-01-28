Judge stays enforcement of new travel ban

(Photo: Stephen Lam/Getty Images)

A federal judge in New York has issued an emergency order temporarily barring the U.S. from deporting people from nations subject to President Donald Trump's travel ban.

U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly issued the order Saturday evening after lawyers for the American Civil Liberties Union filed a court petition on behalf of people from seven predominantly Muslim nations who were detained at airports across the country as the ban took effect.

Cheers broke out in a crowd of demonstrators outside a Brooklyn courthouse as the decision, effective nationwide, was announced.

The order barred U.S. border agents from removing anyone who arrived in the U.S. with a valid visa from Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen.

It also covered anyone with an approved refugee application.

Hameed Khalid Darweesh, an Iraqi who worked for more than a decade as an interpreter for the U.S. government, is one of the petitioners named in the motion for the stay. He was released Saturday after being detained for 19 hours at John F. Kennedy Airport.

In her decision, Judge Donnelly wrote that the petitioners "have a strong likelihood of success in establishing that the removal of the petitioners and others similarly situated violates their right to Due Process and Equal Protection" guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution. Also, Donnelly wrote that there is "imminent danger that, absent the stay of removal, there will be substantial and irreparable injury to refugees, visa holders and other individuals from nations subject to the January 27, 2017 executive order."

A Department of Homeland Security Official who briefed reporters Saturday night said foreign-born U.S. residents who could have been barred from re-entering the U.S. under the president's order have been allowed back into the country, and that all permanent residency "green card" holders from the seven countries who sought to enter the U.S. were granted special permission. It is not clear if other green card holders will be admitted; the official said cases are being reviewed individually. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because that official was not authorized to publicly discuss details of the matter.

New York City's Kennedy Airport became a scene of anguish earlier Saturday for relatives of people detained after arriving in the U.S. from nations subject to President Donald Trump's travel ban.

Lawyers and advocates working at the airport say they didn't have a hard count on the number of people taken into custody after getting off their flights.

Yosre Ghaled was among about a dozen distraught people waiting at a terminal Saturday to see if loved ones would be released or deported.

She says her mother-in-law's sister had been detained.

The 67-year-old Yemeni citizen had flown to the U.S. to live with family because she is sick from heart problems and diabetes.

Two members of Congress joined hundreds of protesters at the airport, demonstrating against the detentions.

Associated Press