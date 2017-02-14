Judge denies ACLU's request for homeless camp restraining order

When state and Seattle officials tried to clean up a homeless camp near I-90 and Rainier Avenue Wednesday morning, campers resisted (Photo: KING)

The city of Seattle and WSDOT do not need to make any immediate changes regarding their policies for collecting and storing belongings gathered at homeless camps, a federal judge ruled Tuesday.

The ACLU had sued the city and state, asking Judge Ricardo Martinez to issue a temporary restraining order barring authorities from throwing away belongings.

While the case continues, the judge denied the ACLU's request for a restraining order.

The ACLU claimed the city and state sometimes throw away belongings in violation of the rights of homeless campers.

City and state officials denied that.

On Wednesday, they cleared out another homeless camp under Interstate 5 near South Lake Union. Staffers gathered four truckloads worth of belongings and took them to a storage container maintained by SDOT in South Seattle.

The city maintains it stores belongings for 60 days and makes every attempt to return items to their owners.

WSDOT says it follows city procedure for homeless camps within city limits. Outside Seattle, WSDOT says it collects and stores belongings for 70 days.

"We're disappointed, but the case isn't going away because the homeless people have dire needs," said Doug Honig, ACLU spokesman.

