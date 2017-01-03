J.J. Watt delivers new jerseys to boy injured in crash

A young boy injured in a crash this weekend got a sweet surprise from Houston Texans star J.J. Watt. (Photo: Custom)

A young boy injured in a crash this weekend got a sweet surprise from Houston Texans star J.J. Watt.

Noah Fulmer, 8, was one of four people injured in a crash on Matagorda Beach Saturday. Relatives say Noah was upset when emergency crews had to rip open his J.J. Watt jersey, and one of them tweeted Watt about the incident. The star defensive end responded Monday night with an offer to bring Noah a new jersey.

That is terrible, is he ok?

Tell him I'll bring him a new jersey tomorrow. https://t.co/jSYhbhxU1H — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) January 3, 2017

On Tuesday, Watt showed up to the hospital with several new jerseys and took pictures with Noah and his family. Despite having suffered injuries to both of his legs, Noah was smiling Tuesday after receiving the sweet surprise from Watt.

A GoFundMe that claims to be set up for Noah says the operations to heal the boy have been successful, but now the family has the burden of paying for the medical expenses.

