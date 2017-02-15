Military imposter's request to change his name rejected by judge

Michele Bocci (Photo: KGW)

MCMINNVILLE, Ore. -- A Yamhill County judge rejected a request from a military imposter to change his name.

Michele Bocci filed a petition to officially change his name to Michael McDougal.

In court Wednesday, Circuit Court Judge John Collins denied the request.

“Because of information brought to the court’s attention that there might be some fraudulent activities and misrepresentation that you may have been involved in the collection of funds,” explained Judge Collins.





Bocci replied with “Okay.”

Bocci told the judge he wanted to change his name to distance himself from his mother. “My mom has been in prison since ’93 and I don’t want to be affiliated with her anymore,” said Bocci.

A KGW investigation in January exposed Bocci as a military imposter.

Background: Oregon man claims to be veteran with sad story, but investigation reveals the truth

Bocci claimed he was a combat veteran; a U.S. Marine who was left to care for his two young children after his wife died in childbirth. A KGW investigation found more than two dozen people, including members of community groups, churches and police agencies, who reached out to help Bocci. They provided money, food or other types of assistance.

The U.S. Department of Defense confirmed Bocci never served in the U.S. Marine Corps.

