How gift card scammers steal money, and how to protect yourself

Portland, Ore. — Sandy Newman was ready to cash in on a gift card she’s received for Christmas. So, she filled her shopping cart at Bed, Bath & Beyond in Beaverton. But when the clerk swiped her $50 gift card, Newman was surprised to discover it had been drained to a balance of $8.11.

“You take your card in and there isn’t any money on it?” asked Newman. “My concern is these gift cards are being scammed.”

The Portland woman is the victim of a new form of digital theft called gift card draining. Crooks are able to steal money off gift cards by skimming the magnetic code on a card or simply copying down the numbers. When the card is activated, the scammer gets an alert that tells them the funds have been loaded onto the card.

“There’s several different scams,” said security analyst Ken Westin of CyberSecurity.io. “More people are buying the gift cards, so I think that’s why we are hearing a lot more about this now.”

Last year, gift card sales in the U.S. reached $130 billion according to CEB, a retail research firm.

Newman said Bed, Bath & Beyond confirmed someone used the gift card to shop online shortly after it was purchased from a kiosk at a Fred Meyer store in Lynwood, Washington on December 21. The scammer bought a Seattle Seahawks floor mat and Phillips Norelco electric shaver. The company wouldn’t tell Newman where the items were shipped or the name of the buyer.

“It’s a form of theft,” said Westin.

The tech security expert says criminals often scratch the codes off the back of the card and then put on a replacement strip, which is easily available online. They can skim the magnetic strip on the card using a hand-held reader or simply write down the code. Then, hackers will set up computer software to alert them when card is loaded with money.

“It will constantly check to see if the card has been activated,” said Westin. “Once it has, I’ll immediately begin to do my fraudulent activity, if I’m a criminal.”

Often, security experts say gift card fraud goes unreported. Either the customer simply forgets about the card, doesn’t remember if it has been used or is hesitant to inquire about a gift.

“Some people may be embarrassed to tell someone, ‘You bought me this gift card and there’s only one dollar on it,’” explained Westin.

It is difficult for victims to recoup their losses. Newman said she had to be persistent and make a number of calls before Bed, Bath & Beyond agreed to replace her gift card.

“Someone has to be responsible,” said Newman, who believes retailers can do more to protect customers. “Those cards should be secured. They should be behind the counter.”

“I think what’s going to happen is that these gift card companies -- they are realizing they are losing money from fraud, customers are getting upset so now they are going to have to implement additional security controls,” explained Westin.

To protect yourself, consumers should consider the following tips:

Buy cards online or directly from the retailer.

Avoid the in-store racks. Criminals don’t have access to cards that are behind the counter.

Use a credit card to buy gift cards.

If the card is compromised, some credit card companies may offer purchase protection.

Register the card.

If possible, change the PIN as soon as you buy a gift card.

Inspect the card for tampering.

Many scammers try and re-apply a zebra sticker over redemption PINS or codes.