Idaho woman wins Montana dog sled race

LINCOLN, Mont. -- A mule trainer from Idaho won the 300-mile Race to the Sky sled dog race in Montana.

Laurie Warren of Council, Idaho, crossed the finish line at Lincoln at 8:54 p.m. Monday, nearly 90 minutes ahead of runner-up Spencer Bruggeman, a 15-year-old from Great Falls. Bruggeman's father, Brett, followed 10 seconds behind.

Only six teams competed in the race. Leader Mark Stamm of Riverside, Washington withdrew at the final checkpoint at Seeley Lake early Monday. No reason was given.

