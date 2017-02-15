Close Idaho Today: Screening prior to scrambler therapy Dr. Edmund Boese M.D. of Pain Care Clinic Of Idaho? explains why patients need to get a screening before starting scrambler therapy. For more information, visit paincareclinicofidaho.com. wsts2 11:14 AM. PST February 15, 2017 More Stories Widespread power outages impact thousands Jan. 6, 2017, 1:31 p.m. Flu epidemic: state could soon step in to help Jan. 6, 2017, 6:37 a.m. What the Seahawks are saying about Golden Tate Jan. 6, 2017, 9:22 a.m.