Idaho Today: Screening before scrambler therapy

Dr. Edmund Boese M.D. of Pain Care Clinic Of Idaho? explains why patients need to get a screening before starting scrambler therapy. For more information, visit paincareclinicofidaho.com.

KTVB 11:15 AM. PST February 15, 2017

Dr. Edmund Boese M.D. of Pain Care Clinic Of Idaho explains why patients need to get a screening before starting scrambler therapy. 

