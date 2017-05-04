Idaho Statehouse: Motorcycle Awareness Ride 2017

Hundreds of motorcycle riders will be on the road this Saturday as an awareness for motorists everywhere of the need to look twice and pay attention to motorcycles. This is the season when you see more motorcycles on the road. Riders will all gather starting at 11 am in the Sandy Point area of Lucky Peak and then ride parade style to the Idaho Statehouse where a rally will be held with important messages about safety on the roads. The ride starts at 1 pm and arrives about 30 minutes later in front of the capital building. This event is completely free and everyone is welcome.

A picnic will be held at Kristen Armstrong park after the rally and everyone is welcome to attend that as well, whether you ride a motorcycle or not.

KTVB