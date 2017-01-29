Hundreds of people protest at Portland International Airport

Portland, Ore. -- Hundreds of people gathered at the Portland International Airport made their message clear. On the Facebook event page, about 500 people said they were going to attend. More than 1000 people said they were interested in attending.

"No hate, no fear, refugees are welcome here," chanted demonstrators.

This, after President Trump signed an executive order indefinitely banning Syrian refugees, temporarily banning people from seven predominantly Muslim countries for 90 days, and refugees for 120 days.

"I have to be out here fighting for my family's rights that cannot be out here," said Salam, one of the protestors who is Muslim.

She said her Syrian grandparents, who have green cards, are stuck in Jordan and are unable to come home to the United States.

"People need to be accepting and remember that our country is built off of immigrants," she said.

She said after the election someone in Portland told to she should be deported. It hit her hard.

"I was born in the U.S. I am a U.S. citizen and I'm a proud American. But to see these people reacting toward me like that it's really, really disappointing.

"I really believe that America is founded on better ideas than what is coming out of this administration," said Marion McNamara, another protestor.

Even a couple of President Trump's supporters showed up.

"He's just keeping his promises that the people who voted for him wanted," said the woman, as she held a sign that read 'Thank you President Trump.'

"We love these people," said the woman's husband.

"We're not here for a conflict, but there are other voices with a different opinion," he continued.

While the demonstration was peaceful, tension climbed when counter-protestors entered the mix. One of the counter-protestors was hit inside the airport. Police in riot gear eventually escorted him to get medical attention.

It didn't deter demonstrators.

"I'm here to show refugees that we do care about them and we welcome them," said one woman.

Another protestor said, "I know a lot of people, we don't know what to do. So that's why we're here on a Sunday and everyday that we're able to when we don't have work and school, just to come and show our support."

Elected officials also showed up at the demonstration. U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley, Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici, and Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler attended.

"We are going to push back strongly and determinedly at every level," said Merkley.

Bonamici said she too, is committed to fighting what she called a "hateful executive order."

"My grand parents immigrated to this county and if they were alive today, they would be horrified at what they saw with the way we're turning our backs on people from other countries," Bonamici said.

"This executive order by President Trump is reckless and it's wrong. I want to be very clear. Portland will continue to be an open and welcoming community for all people regardless of their nationality and regardless of their religion," said Wheeler.

