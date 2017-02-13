Horse rescued from frozen Eagle pool

Horse saved from frozen pool (Photo: Eagle Fire)

EAGLE -- A five-year-old gelding named "Lucky" might have to change his name after his fall into an ice-covered pool over the weekend.

According to the Ada County Sheriff's Office, deputies and Eagle firefighters were called out just before 5 p.m. Saturday to a home in the 3800 block of Holl Drive, off of Beacon Light Road.

When they arrived, they found a brown-and-white spotted horse had fallen into the frozen pool. Firefighters and deputies had to cut through the ice with chainsaws before pulling the horse out of the water to safety. Neighbors also pitched in to help, according to Eagle Fire.

According to the sheriff's office, Lucky had been in the water for about an hour. He had wandered into the yard where the pool was after escaping from a neighbor's property.

The horse was checked out by a vet after his dip, and appeared to be OK, officials say.



Copyright 2016 KTVB