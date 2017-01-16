Homicide possible at burned Vancouver food mart

A body was found in the wreckage of the former Oasis Food Mart in Vancouver. Police are investigating a possible homicide.

VANCOUVER, Wash. - A three-alarm fire that destroyed the Oasis Food Mart at 13412 NE Fourth Plain Blvd. is being investigated as a possible homicide.

The Vancouver Fire Department responded at about 5:40 a.m. Sunday to the report of the blaze.

The building was a complete loss, according to a report from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

After the fire, investigators found a person's body in the rubble.

Investigators with the Clark County Fire Marshall's Office and the Clark County Major Crimes Unit had also responded to the location. Clark County Major Crimes detectives have taken over the case.

The victim has not been identified.

A Texaco gas station had operated from the market, which anchored a small strip mall. A barber shop, a pet supply store and a pet grooming business were also damaged in the fire.

KGW