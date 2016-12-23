Homeless camp sweep notice (Photo: KGW)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Portland homeless advocates were upset by the timing of a notice by the city to clear a southeast Portland homeless camp.

“It's two days before Christmas,” said Ree Kaarhus, executive director of Boots on the Ground PDX. “What kind of message are we sending here? We really don't care about you."

Kaarhus wondered why the city couldn't wait a few days until after Christmas to post the sweep notice, which gave campers near SE Division and Grand seven days to clear the area.

“This is the most ‘Scrooge’ thing I can think of,” said Kaarhus.

One camper named Ben said getting notice of the sweep was upsetting for him and his wife. Both have been living in that spot for two months.

“It's just so darned hard to get that and try to stay in the Christmas spirit without worrying about alright, where are you going next time?’” Ben said.

Kaarhus said normally, she appreciates getting notices about upcoming homeless camp sweeps. It’s how nonprofits like hers are able to help the homeless pack and save their belongings before the sweeps.

What bothers her about this one is the timing. She says it’s upsetting to campers and frustrating for volunteers.

“Unfortunately, it's also doomed unpaid volunteer outreach workers to working Christmas weekend,” she said.

KGW