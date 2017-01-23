Heavy snow collapses roof of Anchorage 'Dome'

The Dome: before and after the roof collapsed under the weight of snow. (Credit: KTUU)

ANCHORAGE, Alaska -- The roof of a sports complex called The Dome, in Anchorage, Alaska, collapsed Saturday after heavy snowfall.

Nobody was injured, the facility’s management told KTUU, but all programs will be postponed until repairs are made.

Meanwhile, local sports teams like the UAA’s track team will have to use an alternative facility with a smaller track. The team’s coach, Michael Freiss, said The Dome is a huge asset. The team is training for a meet next Saturday.

“This facility is foundational to us,” Freiss said. “"It's our home complex, it's where we train daily for 5, 6 hours a day, it's very valuable to us and our program."

The cost of repairs isn’t yet known, but leaders have contacted The Dome’s insurance company, according to Mike Martin, The Dome chairman of the board. While the track and turf on the ground were not damaged, lost revenue will build up while the facility remains out of service.

“A Sunday, for example, we have activities a day so that’s about $7,500 a day in revenue,” Martin said. “It’ll add up quickly.”

The National Weather Service said a foot of snow fell on Anchorage Friday and Saturday. Heavy snowfall reportedly led to whiteout conditions over the Anchorage Bowl and local police had asked people to stay home Saturday, just hours before The Dome collapsed.

Temperatures that Saturday reached as low as -22 degrees.

180,000-square-foot Dome, built in 2006, is the "largest sports complex of its kind on the planet," according to the facility's website. It is held down with pipes and cables and is supported by pressurized air.

The Dome was designed to support two inches of water column pressure. Martin said levels had reached 1.9 inches roughly half an hour before the roof collapsed. Snow removal continued throughout the day, but these efforts were overwhelmed around midnight when the roof finally collapsed.

"We had a preliminary discussion with the adjuster," Martin said. "Our plans are to re-inflate the dome."

