What's the difference between cardiac arrest and a heart attack?

Humming the Bee Gee’s song, Staying Alive will give you the right beat for life-saving chest compressions to help save someone experiencing a cardiac arrest.

Cardiac arrest and heart attack are often used interchangeably, but are not the same thing.

Although both are life-threatening, one is much more severe and requires immediate attention for survival.

Dr. Rajesh Shah, an interventional cardiologist, said a heart attack is typically a partial blockage or even 100 percent blockage of an artery.

A cardiac arrest is different and is primarily just a heart that goes into a bad rhythm or a heart that just stops beating.

They even look different to bystanders. During cardiac arrest, there will be no pulse and no breathing. The link between the two? A heart attack is a common cause of cardiac arrest.

What do you do for a heart attack?

Call 911 immediately, and they can begin proper treatment when they arrive, whether that’s opening the arteries and placing a stent or providing the patient with medication.

What to do for a cardiac arrest?

Call 911 immediately, then get an automatic external defibrillator or AED, if one is available, but be sure to have someone begin hands-only CPR immediately.

Hum the old Bee Gee's tune Staying Alive and pump your hands to the beat.

The risk of death in cardiac arrest is much higher than in a heart attack, so act fast.

Cardiac arrest is a major leading cause of death with a survival rate of 10.6 percent. Research shows 320,000 out-of-hospital arrests occur each year in the U.S. and one out of every three victims survives when witnessed by a bystander who begins CPR immediately.

Copyright 2017 KING