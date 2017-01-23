Twelve people report getting sick at House of Charity over the weekend

082213-house-of-charity.jpg (Photo: KREM)

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Regional Health District announced Monday they are investigating reports of stomach illnesses that happened at House of Charity shelter in Spokane over the weekend.

The announcement comes after twelve people staying at House of Charity reported feeling ill and were evaluated at local hospitals. SRHD officials said their symptoms – nausea, diarrhea, and vomiting – are consistent with Norovirus, however they are still awaiting to confirm those tests.

The House of Charity recently had a Norovirus outbreak in November 2016 where at least 60 people fell ill. Those who fell ill were quarantined inside the building and nearly 140 healthy people staying at the homeless shelter had to sleep outside in tents.

SRHD said they are working with House of Charity staff to identify potential sources. They said while they are investigating, it is uncommon to discover the source of such an outbreak.

In addition to symptoms of nausea, vomiting, and/or diarrhea accompanied by abdominal cramps, some people also complain of headache, fever/chills, and muscle aches. Symptoms usually begin 24 to 48 hours after ingestion of the virus, and last 1 or 2 days. However, during that brief period, people can feel very ill. Other than drinking liquids to prevent dehydration, there is no specific treatment for norovirus infection.

Public health officials continue to emphasize individual hygiene, including carefully and thoroughly washing hands with soap and water. Alcohol-based hand sanitizers can be used in addition to hand washing.

The health district will notify the community and public when test results are confirmed. Again, though, there is very low risk to the general public of acquiring illness from this outbreak.

KREM