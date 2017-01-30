Tuesday is last day for Oregon open enrollment

Generic image of a doctor. (Photo: Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- The last day to enroll in health insurance through the Affordable Care Act is January 31.

Although insurance rates have risen, officials say about half of Oregon residents could obtain health coverage for $75 a month or less.

To learn more about how to sign up through the marketplace, click here or call 1-800-318-2596.

In December, health care enrollments spiked as the deadline loomed.

The future of the Affordable Care Act is unclear. President Donald Trump has taken steps to dismantle the program and has said he will provide a better alternative to the plan.

KGW