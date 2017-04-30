Thousands attend 15th annual Autism Walk in Portland

The 15th annual Autism Walk in Portland, Ore., on Sunday, April 30, 2017. (Photo: KGW)

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Storm Troopers and Chewbacca were on hand Sunday to greet kids at Oaks Park at the 15th annual Autism Walk.

Thousands of people came out to enjoy the sunshine at the amusement park in Southeast Portland. April is Autism Awareness Month and Sunday's event was the largest in the state.

The walk is only a half mile and then kids enjoyed lots of sensory events. They got their faces painted, took pictures with Star Wars characters and hung out with other kids.

"My twin girls have autism," said Laura Lynn Derringer, a mother at the event. "I've never done anything like this before so we wanted to come out and meet people and be supportive and help them out."

KGW