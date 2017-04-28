'The greatest gift:' Local woman thanks organ donors for second and third chance

Share This Story

SPOKANE, Wash. – Monica Bloom was just 14-years-old when she was first diagnosed with kidney failure.

While the diagnosis was difficult to comprehend, little did Bloom know, that this was just the first hurdle in a battle against her body.

During her senior year of high school, Bloom spent hours on dialysis for her failing kidneys. The only child to two loving parents, Bloom was blessed to have two matches in her immediate family.

Bloom’s father said that since her mother gave her life, it was his turn. At 17-years-old, Bloom received her father’s kidney.

With a new kidney and a new chance at life, Bloom graduated high school and enrolled at Eastern Washington University. Soon thereafter, she met the love of her life and they got married.

Bloom’s husband is in the Air Force and the couple moved to North Carolina for his job. While in the South, Bloom’s new kidney began to fail. At the same time, Bloom’s husband received military orders to Alaska.

“Things started to go downhill,” said Bloom.

Fairbanks does not have a resident nephrologist, so Bloom made the difficult decision to move home to Spokane while her husband continued to Alaska. Once back in her hometown, Bloom was put on the transplant list where she would hopefully wait for a phone call that could give her another chance at health.

In September 2011, Bloom was placed on dialysis once again. She had to restrict her diet and she was only able to consume 32 ounces of fluid a day. Despite the frustrating situation, Bloom looked forward to the trips she could take to visit her husband in Alaska. While on a trip, she finally got that ever-awaited call.

Bloom was on a deadline. She had until midnight to get home to Spokane or the kidney would go to another person.

Bloom rushed to the airport where she bought the first ticket home. After sprinting through the terminal, she caught the plane, and immediately headed to the hospital upon landing. She made it.

Bloom’s second transplant was made possible by a 20-year-old woman who had chosen to be an organ donor. In all, three lives were saved from that young woman’s decision to donate.

“It just totally changed everything,” said Bloom. “I can drink as much water as I want. I don’t have to care what’s in my water bottle all the time, or what I eat. It doesn’t matter anymore. I can live my life regularly, like a regular person does.”

Thanks to her transplant and gracious donor, Bloom only takes medication twice a day.

Since donors have twice saved Bloom’s life, she is encouraging others to consider being organ donors. April is Donate Life Month, a national initiative to raise awareness for the need of donors.

According to Life Center Northwest, nearly 120,000 people are awaiting organ donations nationwide. Nearly 2,000 people in Washington state alone need donors.

Signing up to be a donor is easy. Those interested can do so at Department of Motor Vehicles or right online.

Jennifer Bergman with LifeCenter Northwest said even having a conversation with loved ones about their donation decisions is a good step to raise awareness.

“I’m an organ donor and even though no one will want my kidneys (I have four), there are other body parts that can be used,” said Bloom. “These two kidneys have been the greatest gift.”