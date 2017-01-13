Spike in hospital visits because of harsh winter weather

The Trauma Center at Saint Alphonsus (Photo: KTVB)

If you haven't been hurt from falling outside or shoveling your driveway, you likely know someone who has.

The mounds of ice and snow that have built up on the ground continue to cause problems for people all over our area. Hospitals are seeing problems caused by ice and snow first-hand with an uptick in patients rushed to their doors during this harsh winter.

Doctors say they're seeing a big increase in slips and falls from the slickness of the ice, which is causing more than just bruises and bumps.

"We always a spike in fractures that come in through the emergency room after snow storms and ice storms, but this year has been unusually, abnormally high," Dr. Britton Wells with St. Luke's Orthopedic Surgery said. "They step wrong and down they go."

Hospitals have been busier than normal the past couple weeks.

"There certainly is an increase in the number of broken bone injuries right now, especially with the ice," Dr. Andrew Southard with Saint Alphonsus Emergency Medicine added.

And especially with older folks, doctors say.

"Mainly hip fractures in the elderly, a lot of ankle fractures, patella fractures, shoulder fractures, quadriceps tendon ruptures, tibia fractures, femur fractures. You name it, it's been coming in," Dr. Wells told KTVB.

Doctors say if you have low bone density, have mobility problems or are elderly, you must be very careful, as you have a higher risk for more severe injuries. They say injuries with older folks typically occur after the snow falls.

"They usually wait to go out the next day to start shoveling or get their mail or go check on their animals, and they're maybe not as steady as younger folks, and they slip and don't have the balance to catch themselves," Dr. Wells said.

Falling can be especially dangerous for anyone that's on blood thinners, especially if they hit their head.

Physicians and medical experts are advising you while the pesky ice is still stuck on the ground: be careful. Watch where you're stepping, and look out for black ice. If you are elderly, use an assisted device such as a walker or cane. If you think it is too slick and dangerous, stay inside until it clears up unless you absolutely have to go out.

Saint Alphonsus is typically where trauma victims get rushed; when car accidents increase during winter months, their emergency rooms get even busier. Both Saint Alphonsus and St. Luke's staff say they are fully prepared to handle this increase in patients.

KTVB